Bristol City man considered January transfer exit

Bristol City left back Jay Dasilva has told Bristol Live that he considered leaving the club in January in search of more minutes.

The 23-year-old previously found himself way down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate and appeared set to move on elsewhere as he became more and more frustrated.

However he has now started the last nine games for the Robins and appears to have earnt the manager’s trust as the team continues to look to climb the table.

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Dasilva has now admitted that a January move was something that he did consider, despite nothing ever being close to completion:

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something I had thought about but my main focus was to get back into the team. I don’t think anything was close at all it was just an option.”

The defender has made 26 appearances for the Robins across all conceptions this season and is now a key part of Pearson’s team.

He has a contract at Ashton Gate which runs until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

There are two types of players – players who choose to leave when the going gets tough and those that keep their head down and work hard for their opportunity.

Dasilva clearly falls into the latter of the two categories and deserves immense credit for sticking to his guns and fighting for a place in the side.

His hard work on the training pitch and ability to take all the opportunities that have come his way has earnt the trust of the manager and he is now thriving.

The wing back role offers him a lot of freedom to express himself on the pitch and you can tell it is something he enjoys.