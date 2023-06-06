Championship side Bristol City have opened talks to recruit Brighton and Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The Robins have already made their first signing of the summer with Rob Dickie coming in, but with quite a few defenders leaving this summer including Taylor Moore, Nathan Baker and Jay Dasilva, they are seemingly keen to add another to their squad imminently.

Who is Hayden Roberts?

Roberts, who is a former England youth international, has spent several years at Brighton and came up through their youth system before going out on loan to Rochdale and Derby County.

The 21-year-old isn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Amex Stadium but got the opportunity to play regularly at Derby during the 2022/23 campaign.

Registering 46 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, he recorded two goals and three assists in the process, operating both on the left-hand side and in central defence when required.

He certainly made a good impression at Pride Park and it wouldn't have been a surprise if Derby had made a quick move to try and get him tied down to a permanent deal. But he is still available at this point.

How long does Hayden Roberts have left on his contract at Brighton?

The short answer is very little time, with his deal expiring this summer.

He will be leaving the south-coast club when his contract runs out and that comes as no surprise considering the existing options Roberto De Zerbi has at his disposal.

The fact he's a free agent means the Robins will be able to recruit him for nothing.

Would Hayden Roberts be a good addition for Bristol City?

He could be an even better signing that Dickie considering his age.

Only 21 at this stage, Roberts could transform himself into a formidable player in the Championship and help the club to push for promotion.

He won't be coming to Ashton Gate to just be a squad option, he will want to start every week and that will only increase competition in defence, something that should help to maximise performance levels.

His versatility certainly works in the Robins' favour and he's arguably a needed figure with Dasilva leaving the club to link up with Coventry City.

Roberts has played in a wing-back role before but can also operate in a more defensive role, potentially making it easier for Nigel Pearson to change formation if needed.