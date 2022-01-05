Bristol City make move to secure Han-Noah Massengo amid growing transfer interest

Bristol City will have a battle on their hands to keep Han-Noah Massengo yet again this transfer window – but they’ve made the right steps to do so, with Bristol Live reporting that there are now fresh terms on the table for the midfielder.

The player is highly-regarded by those at Ashton Gate and his talent is clear for all to see when he gets on the field.

He’s featured in 18 games already this season with one assist and despite his youth, is already one of the first names on the teamsheet at Bristol City.

The Frenchman has a vision and passing range in the centre of the field that belies his age and it’s his consistent showings for the Robins that have now drawn interest in his services from afar.

Last window it was reported by Sky Sports Germany (via Gregor MacGregor) that Watford had tested the waters with a bid over £8m, only to have it snubbed by Nigel Pearson’s side.

The Bristol City January transfer window quiz – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who did the club sign Henri Lansbury from? Arsenal Nottingham Forest Aston Villa Luton Town

The same report now suggests that interest in his services has expanded as far as Germany, with Freiburg keen to seal a deal for the player for a smaller fee.

The stance from the Robins seems to be the same though, with the club unwilling to let go of one of their most talented players – especially in the middle of a season. In order to combat this interest then, Bristol Live has reported that there is now a new contract on the table for Massengo.

If he agrees to these fresh terms, then it would mean his future is tied up and that the midfielder could stay at Ashton Gate for the foreseeable future – something that everyone involved at the club would no doubt like to see.

The player is yet to put pen-to-paper on the deal – but the ball is seemingly now in his court.

The Verdict

Han-Noah Massengo is certainly a very talented player and if Bristol City can hold onto him, then it could be their biggest coup of the winter window.

There is a lot of interest in his services and with clubs from abroad now even willing to try and tempt him away, they do have a job on their hands to keep him. It looks like the Robins though have now done all they can to try and convince him to stay – so at least they can say they’ve tried their best to hold onto the star, regardless of what happens with him.

The Frenchman leaving would be a blow to Nigel Pearson’s side, as he is a consistent performer in the centre of the field. If they could fetch a big fee for him, then they could no doubt use the funds to find a replacement but that replacement wouldn’t be Massengo.

If Bristol City want to try and steer clear of the bottom half of the table this campaign, then the best thing they could do is get the midfielder to sign these fresh terms. If he does, then it would be a boost to all involved at the club.