Bristol City make move as they seek to win transfer battle for 22-y/o defender

Bristol City have made contact with Kane Wilson as they look to sign the right wing-back on a free transfer this summer.

The 22-year-old is currently with Forest Green Rovers, but his deal expires in the coming weeks, and the fact he hasn’t agreed fresh terms indicates that he is going to be on the move, even though talks are still ongoing.

Wilson was outstanding for Rob Edwards’ side as they won the League Two title, scoring three goals and registering an impressive 13 assists in 45 appearances, which was the best in the division.

Unsurprisingly, such form caught the eye, with the likes of Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest having been credited with an interest in the player previously.

However, the Robins are firmly in the hunt to land the former West Brom academy graduate, with Bristol Live confirming that discussions have been had with Wilson’s representatives.

Bringing in a right-sided player is a priority for Nigel Pearson in the summer window as he looks to strengthen his squad, whilst the fact Wilson is a free will appeal given Bristol City’s financial situation.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Bristol City as it’s a position they need to improve, and in Wilson they are getting an exciting young talent.

His numbers at Forest Green show he is an attack-minded player and he has the potential to get even better. Of course, the jump up in standard would be a worry but many believe he will have the ability to cope.

Ultimately, Wilson is going to have a big decision to make very quickly and if he does end up at Ashton Gate it would be a coup for the Robins.

