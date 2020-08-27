Bristol City make fresh offer for familiar face

Bristol City have reportedly re-opened negotiations over Benfica right-back Pedro Pereira, who spent last season on loan at Ashton Gate.

The 22-year-old made 22 appearances in total for the Robins but looked to have become first-choice by the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

City did have the option to buy the defender for a reported £5 million at the end of his loan deal but opted against it.

However, it appears the Robins remain keen on Pereira as Portuguese outlet Record have reported (via Sport Witness) that they have re-opened discussions over his future.

The report claims that City have made a new offer for the defender and negotiations are ongoing – though it remains unclear whether they’re pursuing a loan or permanent deal.

It is understood that right-back is a position that the South West club are keen to strengthen in the current window, with Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon and free agent Jazz Richards both linked.

New City boss Dean Holden is gearing up for his first season as a head coach and currently has Jack Hunt and Zak Vyner as his options at right-back.

The Verdict

I think this could be a smart move from City.

Pereira really started to establish himself during the latter stages of last season and the 22-year-old looks like he could become an exciting right-back and one that thrives at Championship level.

He is still raw but if the Robins can re-negotiate a good value deal for the defender, it could be a clever bit of business.