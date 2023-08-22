Highlights Bristol City are in talks with West Bromwich Albion to potentially sign Taylor Gardner-Hickman on loan.

Bristol City have opened talks with West Bromwich Albion regarding the potential loan signing of Taylor Gardner-Hickman, according to this morning's report from Bristol Live.

It previously looked as though the versatile Albion man was going to be a real asset for the Baggies in the coming years, bursting onto the scene under Valerien Ismael and impressing at a first-team level.

Unfortunately, he has failed to fully kick on and has found game time hard to come by under Carlos Corberan.

He may have started against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup earlier this month - but he didn't play the full 90 and he has played a very limited number of minutes so far this term.

Coming on as a late substitute against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United in the league, he was an unused substitute in the game between those two against Swansea City.

Unfortunately for him, his future doesn't look that bright at The Hawthorns in the short term despite his versatility and how promising his, and the Robins are seemingly keen to capitalise on this.

Bristol City's state of play at right-back

The player is able to operate as a full-back, a wing-back and a midfielder - and he may play as a right-back considering Nigel Pearson's side don't have a huge number of options in this position.

George Tanner is a good option to have but Harry Leeson is still inexperienced.

Leeson may be required this season if they don't address their right-hand side though - because Kane Wilson has been sold to Derby County and the Robins are yet to bring a replacement in.

Pearson and the Robins have been notoriously reluctant to use the loan market in recent years - and they may not have to considering the money they have at their disposal - but it seems as though Gardner-Hickman is on their radar as a loan target at this point.

Although the Baggies' stance on the player is currently unclear, there's a chance they would be willing to let him secure a loan exit considering he hasn't won a huge amount of game time at The Hawthorns in recent times.

And Albion don't seem to be too worried about strengthening their league rivals, with Alex Mowatt being loaned to Middlesbrough last summer.

Should Bristol City sign Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

Gardner-Hickman, like Jason Knight, can play in plenty of positions and this is one reason why he could be a good signing for Pearson's side.

For a side that are so reluctant to use the loan market though, it's a surprise that they are prepared to bring the West Brom man to Ashton Gate on a temporary basis.

Following the sale of Alex Scott, they should have plenty of money and permanently recruiting a younger player like Gardner-Hickman who already has experience at this level and can be sold on for a decent amount could be ideal.

However, they are well within their rights to use the loan market if they wish to and a loan agreement with an option to buy could be good to see whether he's a good fit before deciding whether to spend a fee on him or not.

It remains to be seen whether a deal materialises though.