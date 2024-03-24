Highlights Marley Watkins had high expectations when he joined Bristol City for £1 million but failed to deliver under Lee Johnson's leadership and Norwich City look to have been the winners of the deal.

Injuries plagued Watkins during his time at Ashton Gate, limiting him to just 29 games across three seasons with the club.

Despite struggling at Bristol City, Watkins has found success at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, scoring 17 goals in 100 appearances.

After a decent 2017/18 season which saw Bristol City reach the League Cup semi-finals, then Robins boss Lee Johnson looked to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window as they targeted Premier League promotion.

Johnson's first move was that summer was to bring in Welsh international winger Marley Watkins from Norwich City, a player the Robins boss knew well thanks to working with him previously at Barnsley.

The move for Watkins cost Bristol City a reported fee of £1million - expectations were high for the player given the money paid for him and Johnson's clear desire to bring him to Ashton Gate.

The Swansea City academy product signed a three-year deal in BS3 but never lived up to the expectations many had for him when he joined the Robins and Norwich clearly had the better of the seven-figure deal.

Marley Watkins' time at Bristol City

Watkins actually made a decent start to life at Bristol City and played 11 Championship games in a row, scoring in consecutive games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in September 2018 to offer supporters hope.

However, that's as good as it got for the Welshman at Ashton Gate and he'd play just five more league games all season, with the player struggling with injuries.

In total, Watkins played just 17 games in all competitions for the Robins during the 2018/19 season, scoring twice.

The winger clearly would have hoped for a more fruitful 2019/20 season, but that never materialised. More injuries plagued him and he played just ten games in all competitions, mostly from the bench, as Lee Johnson was sacked in July 2020 after a loss against Cardiff City.

Johnson's departure spelled further bad news for Watkins as the man who brought him to the club and clearly rated him highly was no longer in situ, meaning his own future at the club was in doubt for the final year of his contract.

So it proved, under new boss Dean Holden, Watkins was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen for the first half of the 2020/21 season, but a hamstring injury meant he was unable to make an impact at Pittodrie, despite an impressive start.

The ex-Norwich City man returned to Ashton Gate in January and would play just two further games for the club, both from the bench, totaling just 26 minutes.

He was released by the club upon the expiry of his contract that summer, and it brought down the curtain on a disappointing spell with the club. He played just 29 games across the three seasons, scoring three times, which makes a £1 million transfer fee look quite the bit of business from the Canaries.

Marley Watkins' career since leaving Ashton Gate

As a Swansea City academy product and a former Bristol City player, Watkins made the controversial decision to join the club's rivals Cardiff City on a short-term deal in August 2021 after a successful trial.

It was indeed a very short-term deal, and he played just once for the Bluebirds, scoring twice in a League Cup tie with Sutton United before manager Mick McCarthy announced his deal, which ran out at the end of the month, wouldn't be extended.

He would instead join Aberdeen on a permanent basis, scoring three goals in 21 appearances in his first permanent season with the Dons.

Another 31 appearances would follow for the club during the 2022/23 season, before being released in the summer of 2023.

Marley Watkins' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Cheltenham Town 2008-11 28 1 0 Bath City 2011-12 61 8 3 Hereford United 2012-13 35 5 11 Inverness CT 2013-15 72 10 19 Barnsley 2015-17 87 18 18 Norwich City 2017-18 27 1 3 Bristol City 2018-21 29 3 0 Cardiff City 2021 1 2 0 Aberdeen 2021-23 65 6 6 Kilmarnock 2023- 35 11 1 Stats correct as of 22nd March 2024

He moved to fellow Scottish club Kilmarnock on a one-year deal, and the former Bristol City man has impressed at Rugby Park.

He's scored 11 times in 35 appearances, and despite now being 33, he's shown there's plenty of life left in him yet.

However, he'll always be remembered by Bristol City supporters as a flop, and he was never able to stay fit for long enough to show why they spent £1million on him in the summer of 2018.

It was a deal that Norwich, without a doubt, got the better of.