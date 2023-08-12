Highlights Bristol City have made a £1m offer for Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason, indicating their desire to strengthen their squad before the deadline.

Bristol City have made an offer of around £1m for Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the deadline.

Who is George Thomason?

The 22-year-old has been with the Trotters since 2020 after signing from Longridge Town, and he has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the club in that period, which included helping the side to League One.

A good all-round midfielder, Thomason made 21 appearances for Ian Evatt’s side last season as injury disrupted his campaign, whilst he has featured in both league games this season, with the player coming on as Bolton won at Cheltenham on Saturday.

However, it appears the youngster could be given the chance to move to the Championship, as Bristol Live has revealed that the Robins have made an offer in the region of £1m for Thomason.

It remains to be seen whether that offer is enough to tempt the League One side to do business, but Evatt recently told the Bolton News that every player has a price at the club, so they will sell if the numbers make sense.

“The club has a valuation on every player and provided clubs meet that valuation we will allow players to leave, provided that is what they want to do.”

Thomason is under contract with Bolton until the summer of 2025, and the club have a 12-month option to extend that if they wish, so they are certainly under no pressure to cash in during the window.

Do Bristol City need George Thomason?

It would obviously be a big step up for the player, and it should be noted that he’s only on the bench for Bolton at the moment, so it’s not like he is a player who has starred in League One and needs to make the step up.

Instead, he is a player with potential, and one who has attributes that could see him develop into a very good player at this level.

After selling Alex Scott, many would presume that Thomason is a replacement, but it would be unfair to put that pressure on him, and it’s fair to say he has different qualities to the Bournemouth man, who excelled with his dribbling.

But, Scott’s departure did create a space in the squad, and a good all-round option like Thomason would bring further depth and class to the group.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

The Scott sale has obviously brought in huge money to the club, but the reality is that the Robins aren’t going to be spending big sums between now and the deadline.

Nigel Pearson and the recruitment team have done some smart business, and the 1-0 win at Millwall on Saturday shows that there is a lot of quality in the squad.

Nevertheless, fans will point to areas that need to be improved, and it will be interesting to see if Thomason gets over the line, and if anyone else follows in the coming weeks.