Bristol City locked in transfer tussle with Fulham in pursuit of winger

Bristol City and Fulham are interested in signing Fiorentina winger Christian Koffi, according to French website Mercato.

Fulham still have aspirations of reaching the Premier League via the play-offs this season, whilst Bristol City will be looking to strengthen as they prepare to ignite another promotion push next term.

A player who has reportedly emerged on their radar is Koffi, whose future at Fiorentina is up in the air after catching the eye this season.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Bristol City signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Which club did City sign Dan Bentley from? QPR Brentford Barnsley Millwall

The 19-year-old has endured a positive season for Fiorentina’s youth side, scoring five goals and chipping in with four assists in 23 appearances this term.

But despite his contract set to run until 2023, the winger is “likely” to leave Italy this summer, with both Championship sides believed to be monitoring his progress.

City may look to add depth out wide, with Niclas Eliasson attracting interest from Celtic, and Marley Watkins and Hakeeb Adelakun’s futures in doubt.

The Verdict

Koffi does look to be an exciting talent and it would be interesting to see how he gets on if he makes the move to England.

He’s only young but he has seemingly caught the eye after contributing to a decent number of goals for Fiorentina’s youth team.

He could be a great long-term option for either Fulham or Bristol City, particularly for the latter, though, as they do lack depth in that area of the pitch.