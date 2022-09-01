Bristol City likely to be allowed to leave before summer window closes

Bristol City defender Ryley Towler is likely to be loaned out before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight, according to Bristol Live’s Richard Forrester.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson suggested after last night’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town that he was not expecting much movement at Ashton Gate today while reports yesterday indicated that in-demand attacker Antoine Semenyo is set to remain at the club.

But it seems there could yet be one departure as Forrester has claimed that Towler is likely to be loaned out by the Championship club.

Expect it to be a very quiet day, no major outgoings unless something crazy develops. Towler likely to head out on loan #BristolCity — Richard Forrester (@rich_forrester) September 1, 2022

The 20-year-old is a Bristol-born product of the Robins academy system and penned a new long-term deal at Ashton Gate last year.

He’s been sent out on loan previously, joining Grimsby Town last term, but has been around the first team since being recalled in January.

Towler has been part of a matchday squad this season but is yet to feature and it seems he’ll now get the chance to test himself away from Bs3.

The Verdict

With Tomas Kalas closing in on a return and free agent Sol Bamba on trial at the club, it makes sense to send Towler out on loan to get some first team minutes.

He’s a talented young defender and it would be no surprise to see him battle his way into starting contention at Ashton Gate in years to come but this is not yet his time.

A League Two loan would likely be the best thing for the 20-year-old right now and you’d imagine he won’t be short of suitors.

Letting him leave hints that a deal for Bamba could be close.

