Bristol City fans can be relatively pleased with their club's start to 2024-25.

The Robins currently sit in tenth place but have lost just three games all season, outlining a bit of steel that has been lacking from their side in recent campaigns.

That has got those around the club dreaming about the play-offs and if they can turn a few more of those draws into wins, they could soon be in the top six.

With this in mind, we opted to speak to Football League World's resident Robins pundit to get his take on an ex-player who could come in and make a difference for Liam Manning's side.

Tammy Abraham the answer in player return debate

When asked which former player he would like to return to Ashton Gate, FLW's Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy said: "The obvious pick is Tammy Abraham, because even when he played for us all those years ago he was unbelievable.

"The chances we create now but fail to put away are ones we would if we had him, and we'd easily be in the play-offs."

Speaking about some of the attributes he could bring to the side, Sandy added: "His positioning is fantastic, he's fast, he can get in behind, he's a finisher, he's a poacher, and he's brilliant on the ball. He's world-class, there is no other way to put it!

"Abraham can do everything Nahki Wells does on the ball and positioning-wise. Similarly, unlike Sinclair Armstrong, who is probably our most dynamic forward, he can finish and is levels above what we currently have.

"With Scott Twine, Max Bird and Yu Hirakawa putting balls into the box, he would put away so many chances."

Tammy Abraham would be the difference maker for Bristol City

It's difficult to argue with Tom on this point, as Abraham was exceptional for Bristol City during the 2016-17 season.

While the likes of Wells, Armstrong, and Fally Mayulu all have great attributes, none of them are on the same level as Abraham, who has had a great career since leaving Ashton Gate.

In his first Premier League season with Chelsea, he scored an impressive 15 goals, and after moving to Roma, he found the net 27 times in 53 appearances.

Unfortunately, since 2022, he has struggled to make an impact and is currently on loan at AC Milan from I Giallorossi.

Tammy Abraham Career Stats via Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists AS Roma 120 37 13 Chelsea 82 30 10 Bristol City 48 26 4 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea 39 8 4 AC Milan 10 2 1

However, in a different world, if he was still in the second tier for Bristol City, you can imagine that his goal figures would be unbelievable.

According to FotMob, Manning's side have created 31 big chances this term and have missed 19 of them, suggesting their finishing needs improving. If these opportunities were falling to the AC Milan striker instead of the Robins' current crop, you feel they would have scored more than 20 goals in 15 games.

Theoretically, if he was able to arrive at Ashton Gate tomorrow, he would likely be the difference maker, with all Championship clubs desperate to find a goalscorer of his ability.

However, he has now far exceeded the second-tier level, and we likely won't see him return to the Championship till late on in his career.