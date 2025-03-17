Bristol City boss Liam Manning has revealed he wants to keep veteran forward Nahki Wells at the club beyond the current campaign, with his contract set to expire this summer.

The 34-year-old striker has been a household EFL name for quite some time and has notched over 400 Championship appearances, with 227 of those coming for the Robins.

This season, the Bermudan international has played an integral part in the South West club's success with a series of integral goals for Manning's side.

Indeed, it appears that Wells has his manager's backing to keep him at Ashton Gate beyond the summer, although he is yet to officially extend his stay.

Liam Manning expresses desire to keep Nahki Wells at Bristol City beyond 2024-25

Wells was on target for Bristol City on Friday night and bagged their all-important second goal as the Robins walked out 2-1 victors after their Championship encounter.

In scoring against the Canaries, the 34-year-old notched his eighth goal of the season and is the club's second top scorer behind only Anis Mehmeti, who has 12 strikes to his name,

"Yeah I would. I'd keep him," Manning said when asked about his individual feelings on the Bermudan's future at Ashton Gate.

"No update on the contractual thing. We've been in touch with his agent and Brian [Tinnion] is speaking with the agent.

"That's still ongoing behind the scenes so there's no news on that one. He's had a fantastic season to be fair when you look at his contribution and what he brings to the group. I think he's the only one we've got over the age of 30 which is important as well."

Nahki Wells is showing that he is deserving of a further year at Bristol City

Bristol City have been phenomenal this season, and while their success has been a team effort, much of that triumph is because of Wells' form in front of goal.

While eight goals might not sound like a lot, the meaning of those goals has significance as they have placed the Robins in a promising seventh position, with the play-offs a realistic possibility.

Manning's side are yet to lose a game when Wells has been on target, winning four and drawing three, while he has scored the winning goal on three occasions.

His detailed statistics also make for impressive reading, with the 34-year-old ranking in the top 94 percentile or higher in the division for goal involvement, expected goals and shots on target.

With three assists to his name, Wells has demonstrated that he is a team player and, as the only player above 30 in Manning's squad, he possesses experience to guide his teammates.

The Robins have only lost one of their last 11 Championship games and, with Wells at the helm, the South West Outfit can dream of the top six.

Nahki Wells' 2024/25 Championship statistics for Bristol City - per FootyStats Statistics Total Per 90 minutes Percentile Appearances 31 N/A 71 Goals 8 0.47 97 Goal involvement 11 0.65 97 Expected Goals (xG) 6.92 0.43 96 Shots on target 18/28 1.11 94

Given Manning's backing and Wells' age, a deal to remain at Ashton Gate for at least another year feels like a realistic proposition after five years at the club.

A play-off finish would be the crowning glory in what has already been an outstanding season for Bristol City, but they will want to take it one step further and reach the Premier League.