Bristol City have slowly started to show just how much talent that their squad has in recent weeks, and they have finally begun to push towards the play-off places after an inconsistent start to the season.

Liam Manning's young squad possesses plenty of skill and energy throughout it, and strength in depth is going to be needed in the upcoming weeks and months as we head towards the festive period and games start to come thick and fast.

The Robins will head into this part of the campaign without one of their experienced leaders in midfield, Joe Williams, after he suffered a partial tear to his Achilles tendon during his team's 3-1 win over Preston North End at the start of November.

While there has been no defined return date for Bristol City's number eight, he is expected to be out of action for "months", meaning that his manager has a task to replace him.

In that regard, the summer deal to reunite with one of his trusted lieutenants at Oxford United may prove to be priceless.

Marcus McGuane will be vital

It's been a relatively quiet start to life at Ashton Gate for Marcus McGuane since making the switch from the U's on a two-year deal with an option for another on top of that.

It was not a signing that perhaps excited many when it was made at the end of August, but after his first few showings in red-and-white, he has started to prove himself as a player more than capable of competing for a place in the team.

His importance to the side could prove to be vital in the coming months with Williams out, and he was excellent against Norwich City alongside Jason Knight as Bristol City ran out 2-0 winners at Carrow Road.

Marcus McGuane Stats v Norwich City (FotMob) Minutes Played 90 Goals (Assists) 0 (0) Pass Accuracy 81% Touches (In Opposition Box) 50 (1) Dribble Success 100% Tackles Won 67% Duels Won 78% Recoveries 8

The Robins boast some of the division's most exciting young midfielders, however, they are players that are more inclined to attack rather than defend and having a player like McGuane behind that row of offensive stars is crucial to ensure solidity before the opposition can reach the backline.

The 25-year-old gives Manning his quick fix in the middle of the park before the January transfer window opens, and he is a player that he knows that he can trust due to his connection with him before at Oxford.

McGuane must not let this opportunity pass him by

While the position is seemingly his for now, and he has impressed early on, he must remain consistent.

At times this season, Bristol City's midfield has been too easily bypassed, with their attacking nature taking hold of them too much. But, with McGuane in the middle, especially against Norwich, they looked to be a very solid unit.

This is an excellent chance for the ex-U's man to prove himself as a competent Championship player, and show his former team that they have made a mistake in letting him go.

One person's misfortune is another's opportunity in this case, and McGuane has to show not just Manning, but the Ashton Gate faithful, that he can be trusted in the middle of the park to be the anchor that is needed.

If he continues to maintain the levels that he has so far, then it will prove to be a priceless move, and he may just be the reason why Bristol City push onwards to the play-off places and put their sticky start behind them for good.