Bristol City boss Liam Manning is under pressure following their poor start to the Championship season, where they have won just one game.

The 39-year-old was named as the Robins’ head coach in November last year, as he looked to improve the side following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Manning’s men would go on to finish 11th in the table, so there was optimism about what his first full season in charge could bring.

Liam Manning facing uncertain Bristol City future

However, Bristol City currently sit 17th in the Championship, having picked up five points from five games, but, more worryingly, they have lost their last two games 3-0 against both Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Therefore, Football Insider has claimed that the ‘pressure is building’ on Manning ahead of the weekend game at home to his former club Oxford United.

There is no suggestion that Manning won’t be in the dugout for that game, but a third defeat on the bounce will naturally bring more questions about whether he is the man to bring the success that the club wants.

Liam Manning's Bristol City Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost 41 13 12 16 Figures correct as of 20/09/24

The update adds that the club were hoping to build on their top-half finish from last season, and the manner of the recent defeats will leave figures concerned about if they can kick-on.

Liam Manning deserves more time

It seems crazy that there is talk of a manager losing his job just five games into the season, but that’s how it is in modern football, and we have already seen Steven Schumacher replaced at Stoke City despite enjoying a decent start.

There’s no denying that Bristol City’s performances against Derby and Blackburn were unacceptable, but they were unbeaten in three to start the campaign.

Right now, they’re an inconsistent side, but that’s to be expected as they have some young players in the side, and there are several new additions that are adapting to life under the boss, having joined in the summer.

Of course, things need to improve dramatically from the last two performances, but it seems to be far too early in the season to be thinking about such big decisions.

Bristol City will be focused on Oxford United clash

Now, attention will turn to Oxford, and whilst the U’s have enjoyed a positive start, it’s certainly a game that they will feel is winnable.

It’s worth noting that Bristol City have yet to lose at Ashton Gate in their first two games, with the poor performances coming in away games.

So, they will feel they can get points against any side on their own patch, and there will be an expectation that the team will pick up all three against Des Buckingham’s newly-promoted side, even though it will be a stern test.

Obviously, a win would ease any pressure that may be building on Manning, whereas a defeat will only intensify it, so it’s a big game from the perspective of the manager.

But, he is unlikely to be drawn on all that, and he will just want the players to concentrate on the challenge ahead as they look to get what would be a welcome victory.