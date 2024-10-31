It certainly hasn't been a simple couple of years for Scott Twine, who has endured injury hell which scuppered his progress at Burnley after a big-money move from MK Dons.

After what can only be described as an injury-ravaged first season at Turf Moor, Twine wasn't part of Vincent Kompany's Premier League plans and was loaned out to Hull, before being recalled and then sent to Bristol City.

Twine seems to have found a home in Bristol, returning to the club on a permanent deal in the summer, with his acquisition believed to be the biggest transfer outlay the Robins made in the summer.

He's played his part as Liam Manning's side have made a solid, if not spectacular, start to the campaign - one which sees them sat around mid-table in the Championship and harbouring hopes of finally bridging the gap to the play-off places.

Bristol City have long-since been know for being the 'nearly side' of the Championship, the ones who always go close but never quite have enough, but Manning will hope that Twine's addition has given his side the wow factor they've been missing.

Twine is the Championship's leading creator

Twine has really come into his own in the south-west, as he starts to turn in the sort of performances which earned him the move to the Championship in the first place.

According to Fotmob, Twine has created eight big chances in the Championship this season, the most of any player in the division, although the fact he has just one assist to his name certainly doesn't shine his teammates in a good light.

Twine's actually missed the Robins' last three games through injury, and his absence was sorely felt in a 0-0 draw with Leeds last weekend, where Manning's side failed to create a single big chance.

Something of a dead ball specialist too, it's no real surprise to see Twine topping those charts, but he only created five last season in his loan spell at Bristol City, so he's definitely made improvements to his game over the summer.

Scott Twine 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 1 xG 2.42 Assists 1 Expected assists 2.19 Chances created 22 Pass accuracy 82.5%

Manning has utilised Twine in a variety of different roles this season, playing off the left, right and through the middle behind the striker, but it's the latter of those positions which is arguably his best.

Twine is seeking to rediscover his MK Dons form

It was at MK Dons in 2021/22 where Twine first really exploded onto the scene, racking up an incredible 33 goal contributions in 45 regular season appearances as he helped his side reach the play-offs.

Such form unsurprisingly earned him a spot in the League One team of the season, but in truth that is probably the pinnacle of Twine's career so far.

For context of just how much his career has nose-dived since, the 33 goal involvements he got in that season is more than twice as many as he's managed in the two and a bit seasons since.

There's no doubting his quality though, and Manning knows that, hence why he's been playing in the side whenever he's been available, while the fact he's even been shoehorned into different roles shows the Bristol City boss simply has to get him on the pitch.

If the Robins are serious about promotion this season, then keeping him fit will be the priority, as his injury record threatens to dampen any momentum that is starting to build at Ashton Gate.