Bristol City boss Liam Manning has opened up on striker Fally Mayulu's situation at Ashton Gate, amid a reported bid for his services from fellow Championship club Stoke City.

The 22-year-old only joined the Robins from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien last summer, and has scored two goals in 15 second tier appearances, albeit he has been named in Manning's starting 11 on just three occasions in the league.

Mayulu has not featured for the Robins since playing for 77 minutes during their 2-1 defeat to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on 11th January.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has not scored since August 17th, when he drew his side level during a dramatic 4-3 win over Millwall, and his only other goal arrived on the opening day of the season, as Manning's men drew 1-1 at Hull City.

But despite the striker's relative lack of impact since his move to the West Country, the Potters have tabled a £2.5m bid for his services, according to the Daily Mirror's live transfer blog at 15:53 on 22nd January.

Liam Manning makes Bristol City, Mayulu transfer admission amid Stoke interest

The Robins boss told BBC Radio Bristol about Mayulu's situation, after the striker was omitted from his last two matchday squads: "I think it speaks a bit around the depth we've got, Fally not travelling (to games at Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday).

"He's got interest, there's a discussion in-house to go, 'Right, what's the best for the club and for him and what does that look like?'

"There's interest in him but nothing concrete at the moment."

Manning also hinted that Mayulu's exit could be sanctioned in an effort to free up money for other transfers, adding: "There'll be elements of that, of trying to free up certain bits.

"The window is so unpredictable you have to see how things go, be a little bit reactive off the back of it."

Stoke City are potentially committing to a big transfer gamble with Fally Mayulu

Manning's comments indicate that the Robins could be willing to cash in on the striker's services, in the event that it would help them elsewhere in the transfer market.

However, purchasing the 22-year-old who has limited Championship experience for £2.5m would appear to be a risk for a Potters side who sit just two points above the relegation zone following Wednesday night's defeat to Portsmouth, who were in the bottom three prior to their encounter with the Staffordshire outfit, but have now leapfrogged Mark Robins' men.

Fally Mayulu 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 3 Minutes played 391 Assists 0 Goals 2

Furthermore, Mayulu signed a four-year deal for Manning's men just last summer, so the West Country side may be in a strong position to demand a higher fee than the £2.5m which has been reportedly offered from Staffordshire.

Potters manager Robins has an uphill battle on his hands, as he looks to navigate a battle for survival following the exit of previously on-loan Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, who is now set to leave the Foxes to join Sheffield United on a permanent basis.

But Mayulu's record at Ashton Gate does not indicate that he is capable of emulating the attacking exploits of Cannon, who scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances during his Stoke stint - the Frenchman does retain potential though and clearly something is seen in him at the bet365 Stadium.