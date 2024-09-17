Not The Top 20 co-host George Elek has voiced his concerns over what he has seen from Bristol City in the early stages of the season, and fears for Liam Manning's future at the club.

City went down 3-0 to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, leaving them with five points from their first five matches of the season, although they have conceded eleven goals in that time.

A 4-3 victory over Millwall last month is their only three-point haul of the campaign so far, with their last two performances seeing them struggle to find a way to the opposition’s goal.

With the Robins hosting manager Liam Manning’s old club Oxford United this Saturday, Elek fears that the former U’s boss could currently be on thin ice at Ashton Gate.

George Elek voices Bristol City concerns after Blackburn Rovers defeat

City were dispatched with the minimum of fuss by Rovers at the weekend, with a Yuki Ohashi brace adding to Lewis Travis’ opener for the hosts, with the visitors having just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, despite having more possession.

The result at Ewood Park mirrored their previous outing before the international break, where a visit to Derby County also ended in a 3-0 reverse, despite the Robins claiming 64.1% of the ball during the match against the Rams.

That inability to break a team down and create goalscoring chances is already costing the West Country side dear, with Elek pinpointing the change in fortunes down to the loss of Rob Dickie three weeks ago.

The defender left the field in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City last month with a hamstring injury, which has coincided with his side’s drop off in form, leaving Elek concerned about the current state of the club.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast, Elek said: “I have big concerns for Bristol City, since Rob Dickie went off injured they have not scored a goal and they have conceded seven, they are looking pretty lost without him.

“It is basically another occasion where Bristol City have come up against a side who sit in, let them have the ball, and they can’t find a way to break them down, and then cause them trouble on the break.

Liam Manning Bristol City Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 36 Wins 12 Draws 10 Defeats 14 Win % 33.3% Points per game 1.28

“That is the way that they generally like to play and the way they have success, but he still seemingly as a manager, is unable to work out way to consistently dominate possession in a game and win it.”

Liam Manning future could be in doubt after Oxford United clash

With his former side ready to stick the knife in this weekend, Manning knows a turnaround in fortunes is needed to stave off the growing pressure currently on his shoulders at Ashton Gate.

Results and performances have been making for grim viewing at the minute, and coming up against a side who would love nothing more than to get one over on their old boss is the last thing the 39-year-old needs at this moment in time.

Having left the U’s last November as they sat second in the League One table, there is no love lost between the pair, and after back-to-back wins over Preston North End and Stoke City, the visitors will fancy their chances when they make the trip West on Saturday.

With that in mind, Elek believes things could quickly turn sour at Ashton Gate if things don’t go to plan on Saturday, with Manning’s future at the club looking in significant doubt.

The pundit continued: “Liam Manning is coming under some pretty significant pressure from their supporter base, they host Oxford on Saturday - who obviously feel they have unfinished business with Manning.

“I get the feeling that if Oxford go ahead early in that game, it is going to be pretty lonely on the touchline for Manning, who will be getting dog’s abuse from basically all corners of Ashton Gate, so it is one to keep an eye on there.”