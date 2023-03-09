Bristol City left rueing duo’s late-January departure as fresh injury worry emerges: Opinion

It’s been a frustrating week or so for Bristol City and the news that Matty James has picked up an injury only adds to that.

The Championship club were flying ahead of last Tuesday’s glitzy FA Cup tie with Manchester City but losing to the Premier League champions ended their unbeaten run and then they fell to a disappointing defeat to Severnside rivals Cardiff City on the weekend.

Worse than the 2-0 result in the Welsh capital was seeing both Joe Williams and Tomas Kalas, who have had significant fitness issues in recent years, forced off due to injury.

Before Tuesday’s game against struggling Huddersfield Town, which ended in a goalless draw, City confirmed that Williams could be out for the season and Kalas was set for at least six weeks on the sidelines.

That leaves Zak Vyner as the Robins’ only centre-back – though Cam Pring did an excellent job alongside against the Terriers and has experience playing in a back three.

City’s midfield numbers have taken a further blow as Nigel Pearson suggested James was a doubt for Saturday’s game against Blackpool due to a knock he suffered due to Matty Pearson’s ugly challenge on Tuesday evening.

That leaves the Robins desperately short on numbers in the centre of the park.

Alex Scott and Andy King, who has started just seven Championship games all season, are now the only central midfielders available to Pearson.

Indeed, the Robins will likely be left rueing letting both Dylan Kadji and Han-Noah Massengo go out on loan late in the January window.

The former, a 19-year-old City academy graduate, has been on the fringes of the first team this term but was sent out to Swindon Town to gain some experience.

Massengo, meanwhile, was allowed to join Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre after being banished to the U23s due to a contract dispute and a questionable performance against Birmingham City.

It looked a risk at the time to head into the second half of the season so short in midfield – particularly with both James and Williams having had regular injury issues during their time in Bs3.

And now, City are left rueing the decision to loan out Massengo and Kadji without adding more cover.

Mark Sykes and Andreas Weimann may slot in against Blackpool but the Robins will hope that James can recover quickly. City will play three more games in quick succession before the international break and you’d question whether they can rely on King to be available for all of them.

How Pearson could do with Kadji or Massengo now.