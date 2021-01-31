Bristol City leading race to sign Nottingham Forest player

Bristol City are in pole position to complete the signing of midfielder Harry Arter from Nottingham Forest, a report from a print edition of The Sun (31/01, p57) has revealed.

Arter only joined Forest from Bournemouth back in the summer transfer window, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at The City Ground.

Now however, it appears as though the midfielder could be set for a swift exit from Forest, with potential alternative destinations already presenting themselves to the 3-year-old.

According to this latest update, Forest manager Chris Hughton is willing to let Arter leave the club before the transfer window closes on Monday night, with Bristol City keen on the Republic of Ireland international.

It is thought that Robins manager Dean Holden is keen to sign an ‘experienced enforcer’, and has identified Arter as a potential candidate to fill that role.

Since joining Forest back in the summer, Arter has made just 14 appearances in all competitions for the club, struggling to really establish himself as a regular starter in that time.

The Verdict

This one really hasn’t worked out for Forest, has it?!

Given his experience at such a high level, you would have expected Arter to have made more of an impact during his time at The City Ground.

That however hasn’t happened, which may not have been helped by the numbers in the squad and the competition for places caused by that, meaning it may make sense for them to move him on now.

However, Arter is still a player that possesses a decent amount of ability and know-how at this level, meaning he could still be an asset for Bristol City should he make the move to Ashton Gate.