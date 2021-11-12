Bristol City latest news: Pearson update, CEO on transfers, Massengo contract, loanee recalled

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Bristol City, who find themselves without manager Nigel Pearson due to illness and down the wrong end of the Championship table.

The international break may have come at an ideal time to allow them time to work on their issues after some truly dismal performances recently.

The Championship may be taking a break but the news cycle never stops and with that in mind, here is all the latest big stories concerning the Robins…

Nigel Pearson update

Rumours swirled about the future of the City boss earlier this week but CEO Richard Gould has confirmed he still has the club’s full backing despite his issues with illness.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Gould was unable to give a return date for the manager with assistant Curtis Fleming set to stay in charge until he does.

CEO on January transfers

Gould has also dropped a January hint that’s likely to excite fans, revealing that they’re planning to add to the squad when the window opens.

City are sitting 19th in the Championship right now and, speaking to the Bristol Post, the CEO suggested that meant that business was likely to be done in the winter window.

He said: “We have to deal with the facts in front of us, not how we would wish them to be, and the facts in front of us are, we are lower down the table than we would expect to be and therefore we will be looking to strengthen the squad if that opportunity arises.

“We have to be realists in terms of where we are and the league table tells us where we are, and it’s not where we want to be. We therefore will always be seeking to add strength.”

Gould makes Han-Noah Massengo claim

The City CEO has told the Bristol Post that the club would like to keep hold of Han-Noah Massengo “for the next 10 years”.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2023 but Gould hinted that the club were working on a new deal.

He added: “We are in discussion with a number of players about extending and improving terms. The market is very different and the players, I think, are trying to understand where the market is.

“But I would expect us to be able to extend key players, that’s certainly our aim. And there are a number of players who will be out of contract in a year and a half’s time that we’ll want to gauge their performances as we go along.”

City recall Joe Low

The Robins have recalled 19-year-old centre-back Joe Low from his loan move to Eastleigh FC.

Low signed his first professional contract in the summer and was then sent on loan to the National League side, where he made eight appearances in four months.

It remains unclear what the club’s plans for the teenager are moving forward.