Bristol City latest news: Figure departs, academy prospects handed U23s chance, Wiles-Richards

Collecting 16 points from their opening 14 games, Bristol City are currently in 17th place but are just five points from the Championship play-offs.

The Robins have picked up just four points on home soil this season, continuing their Ashton Gate struggles into the new campaign.

Nigel Pearson’s side have not recorded three points at home since January, a run that has been extended to 17 in recent weeks.

Bristol City return to Ashton Gate on Saturday in what is perhaps their best opportunity of breaking their home curse yet.

The Robins host a Barnsley side that are without a second-tier win in 12 games, with both sides viewing this game as an opportunity to break their respective form.

Here, we take a look at the latest news that is coming from Ashton Gate…

Club announce Keith Downing departure

Bristol City first-team coach Keith Downing has stepped down from his role with The Robins.

The 56-year-old has emerged as the second member of Pearson’s backroom staff to depart in less than a week, with Paul Simpson leaving last Friday.

Downing spent 14 months at the club, after initially being brought in by Dean Holden, but continuing in his role under Pearson.

According to BBC Sport, Bristol City are not currently looking to replace either coach.

Two 15-year-old academy players receive minutes with the club’s U23s

Bristol City U23s may have been beaten 2-0 against QPR during the week, but the contest gave The Robins a chance to play two 15-year-olds.

Ephraim Yeboah and Reuben McAllister were the two youngsters tasked with playing above their age group, with U23s coach Ali Hines outlining that the pair were deserving of their chance: “It’s fantastic for those boys.

“Their attitudes and quality of performances have been really good, so it’s a credit to the schoolboy program as well who have been coaching and working with them.”

Player shines for the U23s

Whilst a lot of the attention goes to the aforementioned duo, Harvey Wiles-Richards starred for Bristol City.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is making excellent progress with the club’s academy and Bristol City fans have a right to be excited about his continued development.

The Robins lost out to quite an experienced QPR side, who gave minutes to Sam Field, 23, and standout performer George Thomas, 24.

Wiles-Richards certainly has a bright future, and his performance against The R’s will only benefit his chances to progress within the club’s academy.