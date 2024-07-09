Bristol City will be hoping to push for a place in the promotion mix under Liam Manning next term.

Considering the calibre of some of the other sides in the Championship, it may be difficult for the Robins to mount a promotion push, especially after spending so much time in midtable in recent years.

Their fans will want more excitement during the 2024/25 campaign and they could get it, with Fally Mayulu having the potential to be an excellent signing following his move from Rapid Wien.

However, there's still work to be done in the transfer market if they are to be promotion chasers, with Andi Weimann's departure arguably a blow considering how much of an asset he was at Ashton Gate for much of his time there.

Matty James and Andy King have also left, with more experience in the dressing room potentially required after these two departures.

However, the Robins have a fairly decent squad already, with more than a month to go until the new season starts.

Max Bird looks set to be a key figure following his loan spell at Derby County - and others could potentially come in to fire Manning's side up the table.

Looking at the present though, we round up some of the latest news involving the Robins.

Bristol City among trio targeting Exeter City's Millenic Alli

Exeter City striker Millenic Alli could potentially be on his way to the Championship this summer.

That's according to Football Insider, who believes the Robins have joined Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City in the mix for the former non-league player.

The Ireland-born forward was playing in the National League with Halifax Town not so long ago, only joining Exeter in January but making a positive impact at St James' Park.

Registering four goals in 10 appearances for the Grecians during the second half of last season, he has seemingly done enough to attract interest from second-tier teams.

He is also able to operate both as a winger and a striker, which could benefit the Robins if they sign him.

Bristol City latest on Jamie Donley emerges

According to Bristol Live, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Jamie Donley isn't on the club's radar at this stage, despite other reports stating otherwise.

However, that may not be too much of a blow for Donley, who seems to have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Give Me Sport have reported that second-tier new boys Oxford United are keen on the player, and football.london have reported that Birmingham City and Luton Town are interested in the teenager, who shone for Spurs' academy last term and has already played for their first team.

He will be hoping to make a smooth transition from an academy level to first-team football.

Jamie Donley's 2023/24 campaign for Tottenham's U21 team (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 8 Assists 17

Yu Hirakawa set to complete Bristol City move

Bristol City have completed the loan signing of Japanese forward Yu Hirakawa from Machida Zelvia.

The player said his goodbyes to J-League club Machida Zelvia on Saturday ahead of his move to England,

He will jet out to Portugal to join his new teammates, who are currently taking part in a training camp.

Technical Director Brian Tinnion said: “We’re really pleased to see Yu become a Bristol City player.

“It’s taken a bit of time to get the right deal sorted, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in a City shirt.

“I’d also like to thank Machida Zelvia for their professionalism and integrity in concluding the deal.”