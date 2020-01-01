Bristol City key figure pinpoints three proudest moments at club

Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton has revealed his three proudest moments of the last three years since taking over at Ashton Gate, while speaking to the official Bristol City Twitter account.

The key figure in BS3 has overseen a remarkable turnaround at the club as they have continued to go from strength to strength in his time there, including overseeing the appointment of Lee Johnson and improving the footballing side of the club both on the pitch with the first-team and the academy structure.

Ashton said: “I’ve experienced some amazing times in those four years, both on and off the pitch.

“I think off the pitch, the amazing completion of the Ashton Gate stadium has been a huge step forward for everyone connected with the football club and has taken us to a different level.

“On the pitch, I think we’ve had some really good times. The cup run springs to mind. 1-0 up away at Manchester City at half time. Beating Manchester United with Korey’s last minute goal here at the Gate.

“And some great league performances, particularly away from home. Some great journeys, some great games. I think we’ve had a number of exciting times.”

Overseeing the football and financial aspect at the club, Ashton has seen the first-team reach the semi final of the Carabao Cup, which included beating Manchester United along the way, and has helped them to build a squad that is capable of pushing for the Championship playoffs.

The Robins CEO faces another busy January as he celebrates his fourth anniversary involved with one of the south west’s biggest clubs, as himself and manager Johnson search for a new striker that will be able to take them to new heights and take the burden off of Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou.

The Verdict

The club has improved every year since Ashton became a CEO at the club, making sure that they have a stable future both on and off the pitch.

He has seen some memorable moments across the past three years, as City fans begin to give him credit for the amount of work he has done behind the scenes to try and develop the club in all aspects.