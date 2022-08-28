Bristol City key figure makes transfer admission on Crystal Palace and Everton target amid price tag claim

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has admitted Antoine Semenyo’s future is out of his control amid interest from elsewhere, speaking to Bristol Live after his side’s 3-3 draw against Blackpool.

The 22-year-old was one of the Robins’ goalscorers at Bloomfield Road, with the former Sunderland loanee making a great start to his season following his return with two goals in two competitive games.

According to Alan Nixon’s report this morning, Crystal Palace are still interested in striking a deal for his services, though it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to get a deal over the line at this stage with the forward on the prowl for a new representative.

That could complicate any move between now and the end of the window – and he could potentially see out his contract at Ashton Gate before deciding on his next career move.

Everton and league rivals AFC Bournemouth are also interested in striking a deal for him though – but it remains to be seen whether either will make a move for him with both clubs still needing more firepower before the window closes.

Bristol Live believe it could take around £20m to lure him away from Ashton Gate – but Pearson has revealed he has no control over his future in a potential boost for interested teams.

He said: “I’m not worried about anything like that. What’s there to worry about?

“It’s not in my control. It will be expensive if somebody comes in.”

The Verdict:

If a decent enough offer comes in, there’s a good chance it will be accepted if the Robins want to hang on to other prized assets like Scott and Massengo so you can understand why Pearson isn’t ruling out an exit.

The Robins do need to have a shortlist of targets that they can pursue if this deal does materialise though – because they risk leaving themselves short of attacking firepower if he was to leave.

They have Andreas Weimann at their disposal – but an injury to him would be disastrous if Semenyo left – especially when you consider how leaky their defence has been in recent times.

Cashing in on him now may avoid the risk of losing him for less later on though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the club if one of Bournemouth, Palace or the Toffees make an acceptable bid.

They may want to hold out and get him for less in the future though, so this is definitely one potential saga to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches with no breakthrough being made just yet.