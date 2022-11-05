Bristol City key figure makes transfer admission ahead of January window

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is keen to do his January transfer business early in the month if he has the funds to recruit more players in the winter, speaking to Bristol Live.

The Robins managed to get all of their transfer business done quite early on in the summer, with Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes’ arrivals being announced in May as they secured the duo on the expiration of their contracts at Luton Town and Oxford United.

They followed this up by recruiting Kane Wilson from Forest Green Rovers in June and shot-stopper Stefan Bajic during the early stages of the following month, with the Frenchman being their last addition of the previous window.

Talking about his transfer strategy to Sky Sports earlier this week, Pearson stated that he wasn’t willing to utilise the loan market unless the culture at Ashton Gate was strong enough, with the former Leicester City boss failing to make a single temporary addition during his time at his current club.

However, one thing he will be doing is using the World Cup interval to plan for the upcoming window with the Robins able to enjoy a few weeks off later this month.

And he wants to get his business done as quickly as possible, with this upcoming interval potentially able to help him in that quest.

He said: “If we do business, I want to do it immediately and I don’t want to do it at the end of January because that’s a waste of time.

“You’ve wasted a month so if we do have aspirations to bring people in, it makes sense to do it as early as possible so this build-up to the World Cup break or until the window opens is always very, very important.”

The Verdict:

The Robins are probably working within limited funds again so they will need to be extra detailed in their plans and move quickly for some of their targets, probably the main reason why Pearson wants to move quickly.

Bringing players in early will also allow them to have a decent impact, with the club set to play at least five games during January.

Those games could be the difference between a finish in the top six or a midtable spot, especially when you consider how close together some teams are in the table at this stage.

The gap between some sides is only likely to widen as the season goes on – but the race for the top six looks to be competitive at this stage and City will be desperate to ensure they are in the mix following a couple of disappointing finishes in recent seasons.

Their finishes may have been forgivable considering the fact Pearson was rebuilding at that point – but the board will probably want to see a much-improved position at the end of this term and this is why Pearson may be in the firing line.