Bristol City key figure makes admission on his future

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has admitted he would be willing to sell the club if the price was right, speaking candidly to BBC Radio Bristol.

The British businessman was first involved with the Robins back in 1996 when he joined the board as a key figure, before becoming chairman of the club in 2002 as he took over from John Laycock.

During his 25-year association with the club, he has been unable to get the club to the Premier League but has enjoyed promotion back to the second tier on multiple occasions.

Stepping down as chairman in 2011, he has remained the club’s owner up to this point but they are currently nowhere near the top tier an underwhelming campaign last season and a slow start to this term.

Losing against Hull City on the opening day, they also suffered a defeat against Sunderland last weekend, a real blow for Nigel Pearson’s side who would have been hoping to make a good start to the season.

And off-field disruption could be on the menu if a sizeable bid is launched for the club, with Lansdown openly admitting that he would be willing to relinquish control of the club if the deal suited him.

Asked whether he would be willing to sell the club, he said (via Bristol World): “I would, yes – if it’s the right deal.

“I’m not looking to sell the club, I’m looking for people to come in and invest but someone might want to come in and do the whole thing and then that would be another discussion.

“I’m 70 this month and we can’t keep on doing it forever.”

The Verdict:

It does feel as though Lansdown will want to spend his latter years in peace and that doesn’t bode well for the Robins if he carries on – because he needs to continue being active and a key decision-maker.

This is why it may be wise for him to sell the club if a suitable offer comes in, though it doesn’t feel as though they are in desperate need of a change of ownership at this stage with the 69-year-old retaining stability at the club.

They also have assets to cash in on and that should give them more to spend in the transfer window, with the likes of Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo likely to continue generating interest.

These potential sales could then allow Pearson to address those gaps and spend in other areas considering the amount of money they are likely to generate for the trio, though Massengo’s contract situation could reduce his value.

Even without their departures, they have been reasonably productive this summer with the likes of Mark Sykes, Kane Wilson and Kal Naismith all likely to be excellent additions for the Robins.