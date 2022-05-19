Bristol City keeping tabs on 25-year-old

Championship side Bristol City currently have Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota on their radar, according to Bristol Live.

The 25-year-old’s 2021/22 campaign was heavily disrupted by injury issues, making just 20 league appearances and was a big miss for the Royals who struggled at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Unfortunately for his current side, his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expires in under two months and it’s currently unclear whether the academy graduate will put pen to paper on fresh terms in Berkshire, though a contract has been offered to the midfielder according to Berkshire Live.

The Robins currently have several midfielders on their shortlist heading into the summer with Andy King’s contract expiring this summer and no guarantees he will remain at Ashton Gate, with Han-Noah Massengo’s future also uncertain amid interest from the Premier League.

As per the same Bristol Live report, they may face competition from other sides for Rinomhota’s signature, although they are expected to engage in discussions with the player’s representatives before the end of the month regarding a potential agreement.

Because of the business plan the Royals agreed with the EFL back in November, they are restricted in the salary they can offer the midfielder with other key first-teamers to tie down as well, increasing uncertainty over his future with Nigel Pearson’s men potentially set to make an offer of their own.

The Verdict:

This would be a good addition for the Robins – because he is an accomplished midfielder in the second tier and certainly has enough experience under his belt to be a decent asset for them.

Possessing the energy and physical presence in midfield to be a good asset both defensively and offensively, this would be a low-risk signing for Pearson and there’s even the chance they could sell him on for a handsome fee in the future.

He may be 25 – but you just feel there’s room for him to improve further and if he does – they could easily sell him at 27 or 28 for a seven-figure fee – a fee that could potentially help them to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

Rinomhota is one of the better out-of-contract midfielders out there along with teammate Josh Laurent, although a deal to recruit the former may be more realistic with the latter previously attracting interest from Brighton, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

However, the 25-year-old is an academy graduate so the Royals will be hoping that he chooses them over Pearson’s side if given the opportunity, even if the salary on offer is slightly higher at Ashton Gate.