Bristol City are interested in bolstering their defence this summer with the potential addition of Regan Poole from Lincoln City.

That is according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who claims that are keen on the Welshman, who has come to the end of his contract at Sincil Bank.

Whilst Poole's contract status wasn't exactly clear throughout the season, he confirmed his departure from the Imps this week following a two-and-a-half year stay, which included reaching the League One play-off final in 2021.

Local reports in Bristol suggest that Pearson is keen to sign multiple defenders across his back-line, and Poole would provide versatility as he is able to play as a centre-back, a right-back and a right-wing back.

How has Regan Poole performed for Lincoln City?

Since signing for City from MK Dons in January 2021, Poole has played 130 times in all competitions for the club and has pretty much been an ever-present in their League One side.

Reaching the play-off final in his first half-season, Poole was then named the Player of the Year and also Players Player of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign, so it was perhaps inevitable that before too long Championship clubs would start to sniff around.

The likes of Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and QPR were linked to Poole before the January transfer window earlier in the year, but a move did not materialise and he remained with Lincoln for the season.

Appearing in all-but one league game this season, Poole scored twice, bagged three assists and was booked three times over the course of the campaign.

Would Regan Poole be a good signing for Bristol City?

With Poole capable of playing in a number of defensive positions, his versatility - should City be able to land his signature - would come in very handy.

At right-back, George Tanner has grown into his role over the course of the season but with Kane Wilson barely featuring, there could be room for a new challenger for Tanner.

There's definite strengthening needed in the middle of the back-line though with just Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith and Rob Atkinson as options, so Poole would be able to slot into that role as well either in a back four or a three.

There will no doubt be more interest in Poole's services in the coming weeks, so it won't be so straight-forward for Nigel Pearson to get his hands on the 24-year-old.