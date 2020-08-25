Bristol City keen on move for in-demand Fulham defender

Bristol City are keen on signing in-demand Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post.

The Robins landed their first signing of the summer earlier this month, signing defensive midfielder Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic and beating out reported competition from the likes of Middlesbrough, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

New City head coach Dean Holden is preparing for his first season in the senior job and will be looking to strengthen his squad further before the Championship gets back underway next month.

MacGregor has reported that the Bs3 outfit are interested in signing Sessegnon from Fulham but face competition from other clubs in the division.

It is understood that City want to sign at least one defender this summer with right-back a priority after Pedro Pereira returned to Benfica at the end of his loan spell.

Sessegnon would certainly help to fill that void and provide competition for Jack Hunt and Zak Vyner.

The 20-year-old had a really impressive spell for Fulham early on last season but ultimately fell out of favour, due in part to injury issues, and it’s difficult to see him battling back into the side now they’re in the Premier League and following the arrival of Antonee Robinson.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bristol City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Cauley Woodrow playing now? Wycombe Brentford Luton Barnsley

The Verdict

This looks as if it could be a shrewd move to me.

There was a spell early on last season when the 20-year-old really impressed and there’s an awful lot to like about him – he’s dynamic, industrious and has can certainly offer something in the final third.

City need to bolster their options in their backline and this signing would help them to do just that.

It’s not clear whether their interest is in a loan or permanent deal but I think either would be a smart move and the defender would surely be keen as it looks like it may be tough for him to get regular chances in the senior side this term.