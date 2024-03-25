Highlights Dickie's resurgence at Bristol City may prompt other former QPR stars like Dykes to seek a change of scenery.

Rob Dickie has finally found his form again after leaving QPR for Bristol City in the summer transfer window - and his rise at Ashton Gate could pave the way for other Loftus Road stars to follow suit.

Dickie signed for the R's back in 2020 from Oxford United after some stellar displays in the university city, and was all but ever-present in his time in the capital by missing just 19 league games across three seasons, becoming one of the club's most important players in the process.

But a shaky final season at QPR saw him up sticks and leave for the West Country, where he's regained the form he was showing in his opening spells in west London. And with the R's continuing to struggle in his absence, that could open the door for the likes of Lyndon Dykes to move on from what has been a poor season for himself in the blue and white hoops.

Lyndon Dykes' season is proving to be underwhelming so far at QPR

Dykes also joined QPR in 2020 from Scottish outfit Livingston, and immediately became a key player at Loftus Road by notching 12 Championship goals in his first campaign in the second-tier. This led to Scotland call-ups, where he became their starting striker at Euro 2021 - their first international tournament for 24 years - and from there on, it seemed like Dykes would kick on as a result of transfer interest.

Eight goals each term might have been registered over the last two Championship campaigns, but Dykes hasn't shown the signs of a striker in red-hot form, and this season is already by far his worst, with just four goals, which in essence is massively contributing to QPR's struggles near the bottom of the table.

Ilias Chair has outscored him from the left-hand side, whilst midfielder Chris Willock and full-back Kenneth Paal have also equalled his goal tally - which isn't ideal when it comes to being the team's focal point. And, add to the fact that youngster Sinclair Armstrong is breathing down his neck in a bid to become the club's first-choice striker, it doesn't look good for the Australia-born talisman.

QPR - Championship top scorers to date, 2023/24 Games Goals Ilias Chair 36 5 Chris Willock 31 4 Kenneth Paal 38 4 Lyndon Dykes 34 4 Jack Colback 23 3 Paul Smyth 36 3

Dykes could look at Dickie regaining his form elsewhere as a reason to leave QPR, and with the interest held in him in the past, it could well tempt other clubs for a move.

Lyndon Dykes' previous transfer interest

Previous reports have linked the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Stoke, Burnley and Millwall with a move for Dykes. Admittedly, his form for Scotland is likely to have seen the Old Firm duo linked, whilst Burnley were linked under Sean Dyche's tenure, and he massively differs from Vincent Kompany's idea of playing style, which may not suit Dykes.

Stoke and Millwall would likely be the two clubs most suited to signing Dykes, and that could be a masterstroke if they can get the best out of him. The Lions are massively missing a focal point up front with fellow Scottish star Kevin Nisbet failing to hit the ground running in central London, and Stoke have a plethora of strikers who are currently failing to do the business in Staffordshire, and that means they could make a move for the former Livingston man.

If any move proved to be successful, Dykes could be a man reborn in a change of scenery, and it could well prove to be a masterstroke.