Club chairman Jon Lansdown refused to discuss individuals but indicated that Lampard is not being considered for the position.

Lampard's previous coaching experiences showed issues with tactical acumen and poor man management, making him a risky choice for Bristol City at this time.

Bristol City’s search for a new manager saw the club linked with the potential appointment of Frank Lampard.

According to Ross Arnott, the former England international has emerged as a possible candidate to take the reins of the first team squad at Ashton Gate.

The Championship side is currently looking for a replacement for Nigel Pearson, who was dismissed from his role as manager after a 2-0 loss to rivals Cardiff City last weekend.

Bristol City are 15th in the second division table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

The club is aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League, but recent poor results saw them lose ground on their rivals which has led to a change in approach from the board.

Will Frank Lampard become Bristol City manager?

Club chairman Jon Lansdown has discussed the possibility of hiring Lampard as manager to replace Pearson.

He was coy in his response, refusing to discuss individuals, but his answer indicates that Lampard is not in line to take over the Robins any time soon.

“You know I can’t comment on individuals but, and I don’t want to be accused of affecting betting markets either but, I said before I was really surprised when I saw the list, and how far away it is from what we’re looking at,” said Lansdown, via BBC Radio

Bristol on Twitter.

“But that says we haven’t got our message out there.”

Lampard is currently out of work, with his most recent role being a short stint as caretaker manager at Chelsea at the end of the previous campaign.

The former midfielder oversaw just one win in 11 games in charge, as the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table.

His previous experience includes a longer stint at Stamford Bridge as permanent boss, Everton and a season with Derby County.

During his time in charge of the Rams, Lampard led the team to a sixth place finish before losing in the play-off final to Aston Villa.

Where are Bristol City in the Championship table?

City have lost three of their last four games, which has seen them fall out of the top six.

The Robins finished 19th, 17th and 14th in Pearson’s three campaigns in charge of the team.

The club will be aiming to fight in the top half of the table this year, but face stiff competition with only 10 points separating third from 20th at this stage of the season.

Next up for Bristol City is the visit of bottom side Sheffield Wednesday to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Should Bristol City hire Frank Lampard?

Lampard’s previous experiences highlighted a number of issues with his coaching pedigree.

He lacked any tactical acumen, his man management was quite poor and results ultimately weren’t up to standard.

Perhaps taking the step down to the Championship is what he needs to turn around his damaged reputation, but it would be a big risk for Bristol City to take on that burden.

Given some of the other names currently out of work and available, City should steer clear of Lampard for the time being and focus on other candidates.