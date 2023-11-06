Highlights Nigel Pearson's sacking was unexpected due to the club's decent league position and the sale of their best player.

The Robins made the unexpected decision to part ways with manager Nigel Pearson, last week.

Assistant Manager Curtis Fleming has now taken over the head coach role on a temporary basis, until a new boss is found. Pearson had been with the club for the two-and-a-half years, and had kept City as a stable Championship club.

Due to the club selling their best player, Alex Scott, in the summer, and the decent league position that the Robins sit in, sacking Pearson was definitely unexpected. His departure adds to the list of odd and surprising managerial removals in the EFL this season,

Frank Lampard was one of the names that has been linked to the job. But with the position that the club is in on and off the pitch leaves an exciting opening for whoever succeeds him.

Why was Nigel Pearson sacked?

In an official statement, released by the club, chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

The highest that the Robins ever finished in the league under the 60-year-old was 14th, which came last season.

Why the Bristol City job is a really exciting opportunity

In an interview with BBC Radio Bristol, the chairman said that the club has a top-10 budget in the league.

He added that the club is in a very stable position in terms of its facilities as well. With the money that was also earned from the summer sale of former midfielder Scott, which brought in £25 million, according to the Bristol Post, there is plenty of scope for growth and improvement at the club.

The timing of the change in manager firstly allows for time for the club to bring in who they feel to be the right person. Whoever that ends up being, they will also have plenty of time to assess the current squad, and then communicate what aspects need improving.

One area that will need addressing, if Lansdown’s promotion hopes come true, is their conviction in front of goal. City have scored just 16 goals in 15 games; they’ve missed 17 of their 26 big chances, and their forwards have only netted five combined times this season.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

The club have been linked to AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi by journalist Darren Witcoop. The Robins, alongside Hull, Cardiff, and Stoke City, may be making a move for the 21-year-old Iranian international in the new year. The Dons are reportedly wanting over £1 million for the sale of their star forward.

His goalscoring and chance creating record would certainly help Lansdown’s team going forward. Al-Hamadi has scored four league goals, and assisted another five on top of that, this season.

If the Iranian is of interest to the new manager, they will certainly be able to go and compete for him, financially. The money that they’d end up paying for him would take up just 4% of the Scott incomings alone.

That’s a brilliant situation for any Championship manager to be in.