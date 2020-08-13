Bristol City join Sheffield Wednesday and Watford in race to sign in-demand defender

Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing former Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley on a free transfer according to Yorkshire Live.

Dunkley has been a free-agent since his contract with the Latics reached a conclusion, and he’ll be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The defender caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Wigan over the years, and chipped in with 13 goals in his time with the club.

Bristol City will be looking to add the necessary players to their squad ahead of the new Championship season next term, as they look to improve on some strong performances in last year’s campaign.

The Robins were well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier last term, but a slight slump in results saw them finish 12th in the Championship standings.

Lee Johnson has been replaced as their manager, with Dean Holden being appointed as his permanent successor not so long ago.

Yorkshire Live also claim that Sheffield Wednesday and Watford are also interested in signing Dunkley though, so it certainly won’t be an easy deal to complete for Bristol City.

The Verdict:

I think this would be a really good addition to the Bristol City team.

They could certainly benefit from having strength in depth in their defensive options, as I think one of the reasons they missed out on a top-six finish last season was due to their lack of depth.

Dunkley has shown that he can perform consistently to a high standard whilst playing in the Championship, and I think he’ll be tempted by a move to Bristol City.

They’re a club that have ambitions of reaching the Premier League in the future, but with interest also from Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, they face a real fight to land his signature this summer.