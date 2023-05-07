Bristol City have joined the race to sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet this summer.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Robins are set to compete for the signing of the 26-year-old.

Who is interested in signing Kevin Nisbet this summer?

It is believed that the Championship club sent scouts to watch the forward in Hibs’ 2-1 win over St Mirren this weekend.

It has been previously reported that Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are also interested in making a move for the Scot.

Scouts from both clubs were also in attendance at Easter Road on Saturday.

Hibs will have a difficult time on their hands to retain the forward into the next season as they look to push for a place in European competition.

Former City boss Lee Johnson currently has the side fifth in the Scottish Premiership table with just four games left to play.

Meanwhile, City are 15th in the Championship and have nothing left to play for in this campaign going into the final fixture on Monday.

Nigel Pearson’s side faces QPR on Monday afternoon before attention will turn fully to the summer transfer window.

The Robins will be hoping to improve their attacking options in the transfer market as they look to bridge the gap to the top six for next season.

How has Nisbet fared with Hibernian this season?

Nisbet has 10 goals and one assist from 15 appearances in the league this year, with injuries preventing him from playing a greater role in the club’s campaign.

City’s top scorer this season has been Nahki Wells, who has contributed 11 from 44 appearances.

Would Kevin Nisbet be a good signing for the Championship?

The striker has had an impressive second half of the season since returning to full fitness, showcasing why there are so many clubs interested in his services.

He would be a great addition to Nigel Pearson’s squad for next year, as a consistent goal scoring threat could be what it takes to bring the team into the top half of the table.

City will face stiff competition for his services, so Pearson will have to be at his persuasive best to help get this deal over the line.

Otherwise, a move to Millwall or Blackburn may prove more appealing given both clubs have shown they can compete for Premier League promotion with their results this season.

Either way, it is set to be a busy summer at Ashton Gate.