Bristol City join Luton and Bournemouth in race for PL defender

Bristol City and Luton Town are reportedly battling Bournemouth for Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere, with all three clubs keen to take him on loan.

The 20-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan with Swiss side FC Twente but found opportunities hard to come by, making just six appearances in total.

It appears Latibeaudiere could be set for another season away from the Etihad as journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that City, Luton and the Cherries are keen on signing the defender.

A product of the Citizens academy system, Latibeaudiere has risen through the club’s age-group sides and been recognised at international level – featuring most recently for the England U20s.

It is understood that Bournemouth are leading the race for the Man City player at this time and see him as a replacement for Nathan Ake, who went the other way in a £41 million deal earlier this summer.

The injuries to both Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas have left the Robins short in central defence, while Luton continue to look to add quality to Nathan Jones’ squad with eyes on rising up the table this term.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a smart bit of business for whoever can land the defender.

Given the business done already this summer, where they’re expected to be competing this term, and their style of play, it’s no surprise to see the Cherries are leading the chase here.

That said, if playtime could be guaranteed a move to the other two clubs could be worthwhile, with both looking as if they’re going to be more than competitive this season.