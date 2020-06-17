Bristol City join Leeds United in race to sign defender

Bristol City have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Coventry City defender Michael Rose according to a report from Football Insider.

The report claims that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are still the favourites to sign the 24-year-old, who has caught the eye with some impressive showings this term for the Sky Blues.

Rose has made 39 appearances for Coventry City in all competitions this season, and it appears as though he’s made a good impression on other clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Rose, with the Yorkshire-based side well in contention to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

But you would imagine that Rose will have slight reservations over a move to Leeds, as it seems difficult to imagine that regular game time would be assured.

However, with Bristol City registering their interest in signing Rose, it’s a move that be could have his head turned over, with the Robins in a strong position in the Championship themselves.

Lee Johnson’s side are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can force themselves into the top-six heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Rose played a key role for Coventry this season, as they won promotion into the Championship, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

A move to Ashton Gate will be tempting for Rose.

Bristol City are a team that are definitely heading in the right direction heading into the summer, and they could well have a chance of playing their football in the Premier League next season.

I think he’d choose them over Leeds, who would be highly unlikely to be able to offer him regular game time next term, in what looks certain to be in the top-flight.

Coventry face a real battle to keep Rose at the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.