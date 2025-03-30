Since Bristol City returned to the Championship in 2015-16 they have had a host of brilliant strikers and Jonathan Kodjia was the first to emerge off that talented line.

The Ivorian spent the early years of his career in France, playing mostly in the second division, Ligue 2. His breakthrough came at Angers SCO during the 2014-15 season, when he scored 15 goals in 28 games and played a key role in the club’s promotion to Ligue 1.

He also earned the divisional Player of the Year award and this piqued the interest of the Robins, who were looking for a striker upon their promotion from League One.

In mid-July, Steve Cotterill's side forked out £2 million for his services and he signed a three-year contract at Ashton Gate with the option of an additional year.

The Ivorian made an immediate and profound impact at City, and although Robins supporters only had the pleasure of watching him for a single full season, it was truly a season to remember.

Jonathan Kodjia sparkled at Bristol City

City’s return to the Championship was far from straightforward, as they struggled to find their feet, winning just one of their opening 10 games. Yet amid their early-season difficulties, one player shone - Jonathan Kodjia. While the team laboured, the Ivorian wasted no time making an impact, proving he could handle the demands of English football.

His home debut against Brentford ended in a 4-2 defeat, but Kodjia still made his presence felt, getting himself on the scoresheet and offering an early glimpse of his talent. He continued to find the net with impressive regularity, scoring six more times before finally delivering a goal that truly counted - a well-placed header in a crucial 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, expertly guided in from Elliott Bennett’s pinpoint cross.

As the season progressed, Kodjia established himself as City’s talisman, stepping up in key moments when they needed him most. By the time the campaign drew to a close, he had scored 18 league goals, many of which proved vital in securing the club’s Championship survival. His braces in emphatic wins over Milton Keynes Dons and Huddersfield Town were defining moments, helping City to a hard-fought 18th-place finish.

A classic fox in the box, Kodjia was a constant menace for defenders. His movement was instinctive, his finishing clinical, and his aerial ability unmatched - at 6ft 2in, he was almost impossible to outjump.

However, Kodjia's tenure at Bristol City was destined to be brief yet memorable. In August 2016, after just one season, he transferred to Aston Villa for an initial fee of £11 million, potentially rising to £15 million - a record sum for a Championship player at the time.

Jonathan Kodjia Bristol City Record (All competitions) Appearances 52 Minutes 4,036 Goals 19 Assists 4 Minutes Per Goal 212

Moving to Villa Park, he scored 19 goals in his debut season, becoming the club's top scorer and a key figure in their push for promotion. However, injuries hampered his later years at Villa Park, and he eventually moved to Qatari side Al-Gharafa in 2020 after Dean Smith secured the club's ascension to the Premier League.

After spending a couple of years in Qatar, Kodjia returned to France, joining FC Annecy for a season before moving on to FC Versailles 78 in the summer.

Based in Paris, Versailles currently compete in the third tier of French football and find themselves sitting comfortably in mid-table. The club also has a partnership with AS Monaco, allowing young talents from the principality to gain valuable experience in the capital.

Kodjia is one of the more seasoned professionals in the squad and, while he is well past his peak, he remains a useful asset when called upon.

Versailles is certainly a far cry from his prolific goalscoring days at Bristol City - an era that will live long in the memories of Robins supporters.