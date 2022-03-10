Bristol City injury update issued ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Bristol City are set for a boost in defence this weekend as veteran centre-back Timm Klose has been passed fit to play against Blackburn Rovers.

The Switzerland international arrived at Ashton Gate in January to bolster Nigel Pearson’s options at the back and he’s started in every since Championship fixture since he signed on the dotted line.

Klose was withdrawn from the pitch at half-time though against Birmingham City this past weekend, but Pearson has confirmed that the 33-year-old is ready for action against promotion-chasing Rovers.

That may not be the case though for Tomas Kalas, who is currently struggling with multiple injury issues, with a knock to his knee and a groin problem making him a doubt for the long trip north.

Pearson has not fully ruled the Czech Republic international defender out of the contest but it appears unlikely that he will be passed fit in time, with the 28-year-old playing a part in all but the first Championship match of the 2021-22 season for the Robins.

The Verdict

With Bristol City’s season pretty much petering out, Nigel Pearson could do with having his best players fit with a view to seeing what he has for next season.

In Klose, he has a dependable figure at the back who perhaps had fitness concerns when he arrived after being a free agent for a number of months, but he looks set to continue his run in the side.

Kalas though will be a big miss, despite the fact that the Robins haven’t exactly been in sparkling form when it comes to keeping clean sheets this season with him in the team – just three clean sheets to be exact.

More positive news though is that the likes of Andreas Weimann, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo – all important players in the final third – will all be available, so it’s not all negative news for City.