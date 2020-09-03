Bristol City in transfer talks with proven Championship performer

Bristol City and Chris Martin have held talks over a potential free transfer move to Ashton Gate this summer window.

Martin is a proven striker at this level with him scoring goals most recently for Derby County last season.

He has since left the Rams, though, and is now looking for his next challenge, with Bristol City a potential destination for him.

Mike McGrath revealed the news on social media:

Scotland striker Chris Martin has been in talks with #BristolCity over a deal as a free agent, following his departure from Derby #DCFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 3, 2020

Of course, there’s no guarantee that he will sign at this stage but it does appear as though there is interest from both parties in a potential deal with talks being held.

The Verdict

Bristol City have some good attacking players in their squad but this would suggest Dean Holden might like to add another in the form of a classic number 9.

We know what Martin can bring to the Championship with his presence up front and he is still a very good option at this level after having a decent season last time out for Derby County.

It remains to be seen if anything more comes of these talks in the coming days and weeks, of course, as Martin will surely have a few options to consider but Bristol City must be one of the more attractive opportunities for him.