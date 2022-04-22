Bristol City in transfer hunt for 14-assist winger

Bristol City are interested in sealing a summer transfer move for French winger Jean-Luc Dompe, according to Belgian publication Voetbalkrant.

The 26-year-old plies his trade in Belgium for Zulte Waregem, where he has had a productive season on a personal level despite his side sitting third from bottom in the Jupiler Pro League.

Dompe has recorded 14 assists in the league this season, as well as scoring two goals, with his form coming on to the radar of the Robins, who will be looking for fresh reinforcements after struggling to mount a push for the play-offs or even the top half in 2020-21.

Earlier in the season, Dompe was of interest to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, who reportedly had a €2 million bid rejected in the summer for his services.

City face competition though to get their hands on Dompe, with Norwich City – who may end up being relegated to the Championship for next season – also said to be looking at a potential swoop for the former France under-20 international.

The Verdict

Despite only being 26 years of age, Dompe has played for seven different clubs in his career already, and a switch to England could end up making it eight.

After not getting much of a chance at Gent, Dompe is clearly thriving at Waregem and he’s more than doubled his assist tally from last season – which is what Middlesbrough were trying to get him off the back of.

Dompe probably still hasn’t hit his peak either, so he could come to England and perhaps take the Championship by storm.

However, the fact that Bristol City haven’t played with wingers for a little while now makes this link a slightly puzzling one – unless Pearson is planning on shaking things up next season in terms of his system.