Bristol City in talks with club over transfer agreement

Bristol City are currently in talks with Grimsby Town over the loan of Ryley Towler, as per a recent report by Grimsby Live.

The 19-year-old centre back is currently on loan with the Mariners in the National League as part of what is his first real taste of senior football after progressing through Bristol City’s academy.

Towler is currently set to return to Ashton Gate in January, with Grimsby being understandably keen to keep hold of the teenager after the fine form that he has shown for them in the top division of the non league circuit.

Providing an update on the situation involving the player recently, Mariners boss Paul Hurst had this to say:

“I spoke to Brian Tinnion at Bristol City recently.

“That’s something we both agreed would be revisited in a couple of week’s time.”

The centre back has featured for Grimsby on 14 occasions this term across all competitions and is certainly getting the type of first team exposure that the Robins would want.

Towler has previously made four appearances for Bristol City’s first team and is under contract with the Sky Bet Championship side until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if the Robins choose to bring Towler back to the club or not as he is really starting to thrive out on loan in the National League.

Unless they can offer him minutes in the first team at Ashton Gate, it probably isn’t worth the player’s time if he gets recalled.

For that reason it is for the best that the defender stays put for the time being as the increased exposure to senior football will only help to improve him in the long run.

Towler is certainly a good prospect for the future, so Bristol City would be wise not to tamper too much with his development.