Highlights Bristol City are leading the race to sign Adam Murphy, an 18-year-old player from St. Pat's in Ireland, who has impressed this season.

Murphy's contract is set to expire soon, so St. Pat's could cash-in on him now for more money or let him go as a free agent in January.

Murphy could have a great opportunity to develop at Bristol City, as they have a track record of giving young players a chance and he has potential.

Bristol City are currently leading the race to sign Adam Murphy from League of Ireland side St. Pat’s.

According to the Irish Independent, the 18-year-old is close to completing a move to the Robins having impressed so far this season.

His performances have attracted interest from multiple clubs in England and Europe, including in the Premier League.

Murphy was invited by Manchester City to train at the club last year before suffering a fitness setback.

Since returning to full fitness, he has attracted further interest after receiving plenty of praise for his performances in LOI.

What is the latest surrounding Bristol City’s interest in Adam Murphy?

Murphy’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so could depart St. Pat’s as a free agent in January, which would entitle the Irish side to a six-figure sum.

The club could also cash-in on him now, but it would weaken the side at an important stage of the campaign.

St. Pat’s are currently still in the FAI Cup, while also challenging for the Premier Division title.

A move now would generate more money than if he were to depart in January, so that could help convince the club to sell this summer.

It is believed that the Robins are closest to agreeing a deal for the midfielder.

Murphy could join a small contingent of Irish players already at Ashton Gate, with Mark Sykes having been joined by Jason Knight earlier in the transfer window.

Knight completed a £2 million move to the Championship side from Derby County.

Talks will be held this week between the two clubs over a move which will determine where his future lies.

How have Bristol City fared so far this transfer window?

City’s big move this window involved the sale of Alex Scott to Bournemouth for £25 million.

The midfielder was the most promising talent at the club, which attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides.

Other additions to Nigel Pearson’s squad this window include the likes of Ross McCrorie, Rob Dickie and Haydon Roberts.

The Robins have earned four points from their opening two league fixtures, while also progressing to the second round of the EFL Cup.

City will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship table this season, having finished 14th last year.

Pearson’s side drew with Preston North End in their opening fixture, before earning all three points against Millwall last weekend.

Up next for Bristol City is the visit of Birmingham City to Ashton Gate on 19 August.

Would Adam Murphy be a good signing for Bristol City?

Murphy has already been recognised at international level, competing at underage groups for Ireland.

The youngster has shown a lot of promise at St. Pat’s and has a lot of potential to grow into a high calibre player.

It’s unlikely he would be thrown straight into Pearson’s first team plans if he did make the move to the Championship side.

But it could be a great opportunity for Murphy as City have shown a willingness to give young players a chance, so it could be a viable route to first team football in England in the long-run.

A move now could also prove more lucrative for St. Pat's as they could negotiate a sell-on clause, which has proven as just as useful to clubs in Ireland as the initial up-front fee.