Highlights Lloyd Kelly could be on the move from AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window, attracting interest from Liverpool, Spurs, and Newcastle.

Bristol City could benefit from Kelly's potential transfer, as they have a sell-on clause in their agreement with Bournemouth and could receive a fee for the player in January.

This potential windfall for Bristol City could help them invest in new players and improve their chances of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Bristol City could be monitoring the future of one of their former players very closely at the moment, with news that Lloyd Kelly could well be on the move from AFC Bournemouth in the January window.

The January market will soon come around now, and sides in the Premier League will naturally be looking at how they can improve their squads ahead of the rest of the campaign, as they aim to hit their targets for the year such as Champions League qualification or even the title.

And, according to Football Insider, Lloyd Kelly is a wanted man...

Where are Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Lloyd Kelly attracting Premier League interest

According to the report, the likes of Liverpool, as well as Spurs and Newcastle, are keen on the player and the Reds may well be able to get him for around £25m to £30m.

Not a bad price for a player of Kelly's talent and potential, and they claim that the Reds see him as a potential successor to Joel Matip in the squad, who is getting older and has had his fair share of injury woes along the way at Anfield.

Such news could be welcome in the red side of Bristol, too, however and with very good reason.

A big potential boost for Bristol City

Whilst a big knock for Bournemouth potentially, this could be a huge boost for Bristol City - his former side.

The report from Football Insider reveals that there is a chance that Kelly could leave in the summer next year for free, and so Bournemouth may be set to accept a fee for the player in January, which could leave City quids in.

Whilst him leaving on a free next year would mean they get nothing from his next career move, a switch in the winter could leave them lining their pockets.

Indeed, City placed a sell-on clause into their agreement with the Cherries for Kelly, surely knowing he had the potential to make a further move in the future, and that foresight could soon pay off for the Robins in some style.

Of course, it remains to be seen if such a deal happens, but if it does it could be big in terms of the Ashton Gate club's season too.

They are currently mid-table and will want to be in the play-off mix this year.

If they are in January, they will want to invest to give themselves a big chance of winning promotion, and having a Kelly-induced windfall would certainly be welcomed with open arms.

Bournemouth's loss, then, could very well be Bristol City's gain, as well as whoever actually signs him.