Bristol City are interested in a loan move for Brighton midfielder Samy Chouchane this summer.

That's according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who say that a number of clubs from across Europe are keen on the services of the 20-year-old.

Chouchane joined Brighton's youth ranks back in 2020, signing from AC Boulgne-Billancourt, who he previously made two senior appearances for in the French fifth-tier.

Since moving to England, the midfielder is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

He has however, featured regularly for the Premier League side at both Under 18's and Under 21's level.

The midfielder has also been capped by Tunisia Under 20's, including at the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina last year.

Now though, it seems as though the Brighton man could be on the move again, as the transfer window across Europe approaches its final month.

Bristol City in hunt for Brighton midfielder Samy Chouchane

As per the latest update from Foot Mercato, Chouchane looks set to leave the Amex Stadium on loan this summer, in order to get first-team experience in the coming campaign.

He is not expected to play regularly if he remains where he is, due to the number of more experienced options above him in the pecking order.

It is thought that Bristol City are keen to bring the midfielder to the Championship, although they could have competition from elsewhere in Europe.

FC Martigues and CD Eldense, who play in the second tiers in France and Spain respectively, are also among those linked with the midfielder.

Belgian Pro League outfit KAS Eupen and FC Luzern of the Swiss Super League are also credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

Chouchane still has two years, plus the option of a further 12 months, remaining on his contract with Brighton, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The previous campaign saw Bristol City finish 11th in the Championship table, 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

So far this summer, the Robins have made three first-team signings, with attackers Fally Mayulu, Sinclair Armstrong and Yu Hirakawa all joining the club.

Liam Manning's side are set to begin their campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to The MKM Stadium to take on Hull City.

Samy Chouchane is an interesting transfer target for Bristol City

This is a move that arguably has both promising and worrying aspects to it from a Bristol City perspective.

On the one hand, the Robins do look as though they may need some extra depth in their midfield considering the make-up of their current squad, and Chouchane can provide that.

However, it feels hard to ignore the fact that he has had very little experience of first-team football, and certainly none at this level.

As a result, there is no guarantee that he would be able to cope with the demands of playing in the Championship for Manning's side, which could make this something of a gamble.

Admittedly though, those loan moves can sometimes pay off, and so it would certainly be interesting to see how Chouchane might fare at Bristol City, if he was to make this move.