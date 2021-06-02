Bristol City identify 10-goal talent as potential summer target, Middlesbrough also keen

Nigel Pearson is considering a move to bring Michael Smith to Bristol City this summer, according to reports from Bristol Live.

The Rotherham United striker is attracting a significant amount of interest after an impressive individual campaign for the Millers in a season that saw them suffer relegation from the Championship.

Smith made a substantial contribution to Paul Warne’s side, scoring 10 goals and creating three more for Rotherham in all competitions.

With life in League One awaiting him a number of clubs in the Championship are said to be keen on a move with Teesside Live claiming that Middlesbrough are interested in a move, however fresh reports from Bristol Live now claim that the Robins have also joined the hunt.

City are on the lookout for a new striker this summer following the decision to allow Famara Diedhiou to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Michael Smith faces an uncertain future with the forward having just 12 months left on his contract at the New York Stadium, meaning that Rotherham could be under pressure to sell the player while they still can.

However it remains to be seen whether Bristol City or anyone else can match Rotherham’s valuation of the player with Smith capable of being a key figure in helping the Millers to secure promotion back to the Championship.

The verdict

This is certainly a move that makes sense.

Bristol City will need a striker to replace Famara Diedhiou and in Michael Smith you have someone with the physicality and eye for goal that would be ideal as a replacement.

Rotherham could be powerless to approaches from the Championship for the 29-year-old and if the Robins do solidify their interest with an offer it could be very hard for the club to turn down.

But with Middlesbrough also keen it means that the Millers may be in a position to start something of a bidding war.