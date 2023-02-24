Sky Sports pundit issues Bristol City v Hull City score prediction

As with every weekend, the Championship throws up some intriguing matchups this weekend, including Bristol City v Hull City.

The Robins welcome the Tigers to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon which sees two sides go head to head in very different form.

Bristol City, for example, have gone eight league matches without defeat, albeit with a few draws in there.

That includes a very good point for Nigel Pearson’s side away at Sunderland last weekend.

Their good recent form has seen them slightly climb the Championship standings, currently sitting 15th.

Hull City, meanwhile, sit 13th going into this one, but they have, however, gone three league matches without a victory.

Two of those three have resulted in a 0-0 scoreline, too, including last time out at home to Preston North End.

Start 2023 by testing your Bristol City knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 2022/23 SEASON SO FAR: CLUB'S CURRENT AWAY KIT IS GREY TRUE FALSE

With that said, Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist David Prutton is backing another draw for the Tigers this weekend.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton predicts a Saturday afternoon scoreline of Bristol City 1-1 Hull City at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

To be perfectly honest, I can see Bristol City getting the win here, so I’m not sure David Prutton’s prediction here will bear fruit.

Nigel Pearson’s side are in solid form given their recent unbeaten run and have the home advantage heading into this one so it’s hard to see them being defeated here.

Hull City, meanwhile, have not won in their last three matches, and prior to that, their solid results had come against relatively poor sides.

I think, therefore, they could be narrowly defeated in BS3 on Saturday afternoon.