Highlights Danny Simpson defies the norm by retiring from football to pursue a boxing career.

The former Leicester City player's journey includes a Premier League win and now a boxing debut.

Simpson's path from Manchester United to the ring could inspire other ex-footballers.

For most retired footballers, coaching or punditry would present a typical path into a new career, but ex-footballer, Danny Simpson, is not your typical person.

A few weeks ago, Simpson announced his retirement from professional football. Bizarrely, the announcement came nearly three years after his last professional appearance for Bristol City in 2021.

The former Huddersfield Town man enjoyed a professional career that spanned sixteen years and was part of Leicester City's historic Premier League winning team. Furthermore, the defender came through the ranks under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former right-back has decided to hang up his boots and put on the gloves in what will be his debut boxing match. The 37-year-old will face YouTuber Danny Aarons in a fight staged by KSI's Misfits on August 31st. The fight will be held at the 3Arena, Dublin.

Simpson swapping boots for gloves

Simpson's last professional football appearance came in the Championship for Bristol City when the defender played in a 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. When he walked out of the Hawthorns, not many would have predicted he would end up stepping into the ring.

Since his last kick of a ball, Simpson has been a busy man. The 37-year-old has been doing punditry for Manchester United channel, MUTV, and is currently studying a Postgraduate Certificate in Football Psychology, Emotional Intelligence & Leadership.

Although Simpson won the Premier League with Leicester, the former Manchester United man is now set for perhaps the toughest challenge of his career - a fight with Aarons. Aarons was due to fight fellow YouTuber, Beavo, but injury struck the social media man, leading to Simpson taking his place.

It is not yet clear whether the former footballer can translate his footballing abilities to the ring, but it promises to be an intriguing watch, and if successful, then it could pave the way for more ex-footballers to follow in his path.

Simpson lived the greatest underdog story

Having come through Manchester United's academy, it was always going to be difficult for Simpson to break into the first team under Sir Alex Ferguson. Over the space of three years, the right-back had spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

In fairness to Simpson, when you are fighting for your place alongside Gary Neville, minutes were always going to be sparse. Ultimately, the defender only made eight senior appearances for the Red Devils before securing a permananet transfer to St James' Park.

For Newcastle, the right-back enjoyed a five year spell totalling 137 appearances - a career high for one club. Following a short spell at QPR, Simpson made the greatest move of his career and signed for Leicester. In 2015/16, he achieved every footballer's dream in lifitng the Premier League trophy with the Foxes, who were the unlikliest of champions.

Another feather in his cap, the defender made six Champions League appearances for the Foxes as they reached the quarter-finals, before being narrowly knocked out by Atletico Madrid, 2-1 on aggregate.

Towards the end of his career, Simpson played Championship football with Huddersfield, where he made 25 appearances for the club. The right-back then finished his career at Bristol City where he made a final eight appearances.

Danny Simpson's career statistics - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 424 4 10

Despite not playing football for three years, the defender announced his retirement from professional football. Perhaps the defender was waiting for one last opportunity before calling it a day.

Related Price tag revealed as Middlesbrough close in on Bristol City star Tommy Conway now looks set for a move to the Riverside, with a fee now being agreed between the two sides.

Not many footballers have a career trajectory quite like Danny Simpson's. Unable to breakthrough at Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, the right-back found his way in the Premier League before ending his career in the Championship with spells at Huddersfield and Bristol City.

The right-back was an integral part of Leicester's Premier League triumph, which was one of the greatest underdog victories in sporting history.

Now, Simpson is making headlines again, with his upcoming boxing match against Danny Aarons. Will the right-back come out on top again?