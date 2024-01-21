With the January transfer window open for business, one player attracting significant interest is Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.

Conway came through the Robins' academy, and after spending time out on loan with Yate Town and Bath City, he broke into City's first team at the start of last season.

The 21-year-old missed the start of this campaign with a hamstring injury, but he has been in outstanding form since his return in September, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Having scored the goal to earn his side a replay in the first game at the London Stadium, Conway netted the winner in the 1-0 victory over Premier League side West Ham United at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, further raising his profile.

It seems that Conway's performances have not gone unnoticed, and according to Football Insider, Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keeping tabs on the Scotland U21 international.

The Robins currently sit 14th in the Championship table, but they are just four points from the play-off places, and they will be incredibly reluctant to lose Conway this month, but they could be facing a battle to retain him as his list of suitors increases.

As speculation over Conway's future continues to gather pace, we looked at how much he is earning at Ashton Gate.

How much money is Tommy Conway earning at Bristol City?

According to Capology, Conway currently earns £2,500 per week and £130,000 per year with the Robins, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

That makes Conway the club's 18th highest-paid player, and he receives significantly less than some of City's biggest earners, including Matty James (£27,500 per week), Nahki Wells (£27,000 per week) and Rob Atkinson, Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick, Jason Knight and Kal Naismith (all £15,000 per week).

Conway put pen-to-paper on a contract to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025 before the start of last season, at which point he was an academy product on the fringes of the first team, so the club could look to tie him down to an extension on improved terms in an attempt to fend off interest from elsewhere.

However, given Conway's wages are relatively low compared to many of his team-mates, should one of the Scottish clubs or Premier League sides chasing his signature come in with an offer, it could be tough for the striker to turn down.

City head coach Liam Manning has been delighted with Conway's performances since he arrived at the club in November, and he revealed that he is keen to keep hold of him.

"Definitely from our end, we really want him to stay," Manning told Bristol World. "He's in a really good place I think. If you look since I've come in, the number of games he’s started, even in a sticky period, we stuck by him.

"I think he sees the culture, he's clear on how we work and that's the big thing, we want people who are all in on what we want to do, so he's definitely someone we want to keep at the club."

However, after Conway's latest contribution in the cup this week, the Robins may have to brace themselves for bids for one of their prized assets over the coming weeks.