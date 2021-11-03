Bristol City hopeful of weekend return for midfielder despite injury

Matty James has been a key player for Bristol City so far this season, so the news of his injury in midweek will no doubt have sent alarm bells ringing in the ears of Robins fans – but boss Nigel Pearson has said to Bristol Live that he is ‘hopeful’ that the player will be in contention for this weekend’s game.

The 30-year-old has featured in 16 games for the club so far this season and has proven to be a quality signing for the club since his move to them in the summer.

He has helped dictate the play from the centre of the field for his new side and has proven to be one of the most reliable midfielders in the whole of the Championship.

It’s a blow then that the player had to limp off during his side’s loss to Birmingham and the club and manager Nigel Pearson will not want to lose him for any prolonged period of time, as he has already become a key figure for Bristol City.

Speaking to Bristol Live though, his boss claimed he is ‘hopeful’ that he should feature in the team’s next game this weekend. He said: “It’s a foot injury that he had from the weekend and it was touch-and-go today (Tuesday). For us to get nearly 60 minutes out of him was good and hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend because we need him.”

It sounds like the player was not at full fitness during the side’s midweek game then despite playing but the injury is hopefully not too serious for the midfielder. If he can get back to fitness over the next few days, then there will be no doubt he will play a part this weekend, as he is already an important part of the Bristol City puzzle.

The Verdict

Matty James has proven to be a shrewd signing by Bristol City and he has commanded the midfield for the Robins throughout their season so far. Because of this, it’s no surprise that he was played in midweek despite a small knock but they’ll be hoping they haven’t caused any more damage to him.

If he can get back to fitness though, then it will be a huge positive for Nigel Pearson. He is already dependent on the solidity of the player in the centre of the field – and they’ll need him at full health if they are to push on up the table.