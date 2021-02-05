Bristol City hit with another injury blow as influential figure faces lengthy spell out

Bristol City are expected to be without Chris Martin for the rest of the season, after the striker suffered a ‘significant hamstring injury’.

Even though the 32-year-old has only scored two goals in the Championship this season, he has been an important player for Dean Holden, and impressed with his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play.

However, he is the latest Robins player to spend time on the treatment table, with Holden telling Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor that Martin has a serious injury, and the reporter revealed it’s unlikely he will feature again in the current campaign.

This is continuing a worrying trend for Bristol City, as they have missed several key players through injuries this season, with Cam Pring, Jay Dasilva, Tommy Rowe, Callum O’Dowda and Joe Williams just some of the first-team squad who have missed a lot of football already.

It had been reported that the latter was particularly unhappy with the treatment he received from the medical team as part of his recover.

The verdict

This is a big loss for Bristol City, and serious questions will be asked as to why the club keep suffering injuries.

Whilst some of it can be down to bad luck, the number of setbacks is a major worry, and fans will understandably feel it suggests at bigger problems in the medical department.

So, it will be interesting to see if anything comes of it, but you have to feel sorry for Martin, and Holden, as the player was playing regularly as the Robins push for a play-off place.

